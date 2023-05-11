TSA Agent Relieved of Duty After Viral Video Shows ‘Aggressive’ Treatment of Bomb-Sniffing Dog

A Transportation Security Administration agent at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport has been relieved of his duties after being caught on camera “aggressively pulling a dog” while on the job.

The phone video shows the unidentified TSA officer yanking the K-9 by its leash while moving around the airport. At one point, the dog skittishly follows the agent’s lead after the agent repeatedly tugged on the leash.

Videos by Rare

TSA Statement

Yesterday’s statement regarding the incident with a TSA explosive detection canine handler at Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW). ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nBZu82ZQQX — TSA (@TSA) May 8, 2023 The dog, used for bomb-sniffing purposes, was taken to a veterinarian for examination, the agency added.

The TSA identified the agent after the video went viral and denounced the agent’s conduct in a statement.

“The behavior displayed by this handler is unacceptable and not within the high standards, we hold our officers to,” the statement read, adding that the handler was removed from those particular duties.

Video of The Incident

“TSA officials at DTW have removed the employee from handling duties pending completion of an investigation, and directed that the canine be taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam,” per the statement.

It’s unclear how the TSA received the video or who recorded it.

“I was shocked at how this airport handler is dragging this poor pup around,” the Reddit user who claimed to have recorded the video wrote. “I have a high-energy dog so at first I assumed it was a mistake or that the puppy was a bit over energetic but looks like the handler is just being unnecessarily rough with it.”