‘The Price is Right’ Contestant Suffers Injury While Celebrating Win (Video)

One contestant this past weekend on ‘The Price is Right’ had to make some sacrifices to achieve greatness on the show. In is moment of glory, he inflicted an injury upon himself.

Videos by Rare

The Price is Right is the longest running game-show to date, having aired 51 seasons. Each one of the 9000 episodes are enjoyable to watch. Some have onlookers on the edge of their seats. Contestants in the game are often full of adrenaline trying to guess the right price, spin a wheel, and win a prize, heading home with a nice wad of cash, out on vacation, and other fun spoils.

While the show is typically full of excitement and energy, most do not end in injury. Who would have thought guessing numbers and spinning a wheel brings room for physical harm? This season, one man named Henry decided to make it happen.

‘The Price is Right’ Contestant Suffers Injury While Celebrating Win

After a successful spin and winning big, Henry let loose. He had done it! His intense celebration included all sorts of celebratory moves, mostly beating the air with his fists. In the midst of the ‘victory dance’ Henry felt a pop. Not good. Henry had hurt his shoulder so bad he was unable to spin the wheel again. It turns out, as reported by the New York Post, that he had cheered his arm out of socket!

The shows current host Drew Carry commented: “Henry was celebrating and going ‘Woo,’ and he dislocated his shoulder.” Carry continued: “So, he’s not going to be able to spin the wheel, but Alice is going to spin the wheel for him.” Alice, Henry’s wife, took her turn at the wheel for her wounded husband and good thing she did. With a solid spin she got a 95 launching her husband to the “Showcase Showdown.”

The rest was a breeze for Henry, despite his injury. He continued to celebrate (with his one good arm of course) as he and his wife won themselves a vacation to Hawaii. Shortly after a stop at the ER, hopefully the two will be on their way to an enjoyable time in the islands.

Read More: Wild Video Shows Drunk Woman Jumping Off Epcot Ride at Disney After Arguing With Parkgoers