Mother of Two Vanishes Without a Trace After Dropping Kids off at Day Care: Community in Shock

Police are calling the troubling disappearance of a 26-year-old Minnesota woman “involuntary” and “suspicious.”

Madeline Kingsbury was last seen on March 31 when she dropped off her two children, ages 2 and 5, at a daycare in Winona. She was with their father at the time, Police Chief Tom Williams said, via KARE.

Kingsbury, a clinical research coordinator at the Mayo Clinic, went back to her home at about 8:15 a.m. She never showed up for work that day, Williams said.

Kingsbury was driving a dark blue 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan which the children’s father told police he took and then returned at about 10 a.m. He said Kingsbury was no longer home when he returned.

Williams said there is no evidence to suggest that Kingsbury left on foot or in another vehicle. He added that police obtained footage that matched a description of the van, via surveillance cameras, traveling along County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County and then in Filmore County between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The police said they could not share information about who may have been driving the van, per ABC News.

“We believe Maddi’s disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we are all concerned for her safety,” Williams said.

Kingsbury’s wallet and phone were left behind in the house. The children later returned home safely.

Kingsbury is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said that so far they have no suspects or leads.