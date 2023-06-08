PETA President Weirdly Reveals She Wants Her Body Barbecued After She Dies

PETA strongly believes in the ethical treatment of animals. In fact, it’s part of their name — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Videos by Rare

But they are OK with barbecuing humans once they’re dead.

That comes straight from PETA president Ingrid Newkirk, who said she updated her will to include her flesh being cooked. Then she wants it to be used for activist messages.

“I am deathly serious,” Newkirk told Fox News Digital of her will, via the New York Post.

Newkirk, 73, added that the point of all this would be to prove that “flesh is flesh.” She suggested adding some ingredients, too.

“You can barbecue my flesh and you’ll smell it cooking with those onions, and you’ll think, ‘Oh, I want some of that.’ But it will make you think,” she said.

Ingrid Newkirk

VENICE, CA – JUNE 30: Ingrid Newkirk attends 70th birthday party for PETA President Ingrid Newkirk hosted by Anjelica Houston at Plant Food + Wine on June 30, 2019 in Venice, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)

Newkirk co-founded PETA, which started with humble beginnings in the 1980s but now has 9 million members and an annual budget of more than $80 million, per the Post.

She also said she intends to have her skin peeled off following her death. That way it can be made into a belt, a purse and other leather goods.

But wait. There’s more.

Newkirk also said she has arranged it so her eye will be sent to the National Institutes of Health to assist in funding experiments on animals and have her foot made into an umbrella stand, as is occasionally the case for elephants.

“I have an executor, I have a lawyer, and I have a pathologist. And then it will be up to PETA… to use the body parts as they see fit to try to get people to behave in a more civilized and kind way towards animals,” she said. “[T]he thought of carving up human flesh for steaks might be just the thing to jolt diners into kindness.”

Most people are all for treating animals with kindness — but some may say Newkirk’s will was drawn up by someone who isn’t getting nearly enough protein.

“All flesh is flesh, and please don’t eat any flesh,” she said, adding that her body being cooked is only being done to “make a statement.”

Read More: Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude For New PETA Campaign