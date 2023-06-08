Democrat Candidate For President Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Visits U.S. Southern Border (Video)

Democrat candidate for President in 2024 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a visit yesterday to the U.S.-Mexico Border in Yuma, Arizona.

A report on that visit reads…

Reporting from the American side of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma, Arizona at 2 am, Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. described the scene as a “dystopian nightmare.” “We’ve watched about 150 people come across in the last hour,” he said. “The first group were about 50 or 60 people from West Africa. This group that is filing behind me right now, we’ve interviewed many of them. They’re from Peru, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, India, China, Tibet, Nepal and all together people have come across right here from 117 nations in the last couple of years.” https://www.newswars.com/rfk-jr-visits-southern-border-in-middle-of-night-dystopian-nightmare/

See a clip of RFK Jr. at the Border below…

At 2 am this morning, I visited the border outside of Yuma, Arizona where thousands of migrants are crossing the border each week. You have to see it with your own eyes. #Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/Fbl4mPr44A — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 6, 2023

While President Joe Biden and his Administration have focused on falsely portraying the U.S.-Mexico Border as “secure”, members of their own Party are exposing the Truth.

Under no circumstance can the Biden Administration continue to lie to the American people. A whopping 74% of Americans said in a recent poll that they believe Biden should be forced to debate RFK Jr. during the 2024 Democrat primaries.

The DNC has announced that they do no plan to hold any debates in the 2024 cycle despite several challengers to Biden making headlines across America.

Joe Biden and the Democrats have lost control of their own Party. The support being drawn to RFK Jr. only highlights the insanity of Biden’s dismal decisions.

It highlights that Americans no exactly how dangerous and incompetent the Biden Administration really is.