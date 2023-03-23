Recalled Eye Drops Contaminated with Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Causing Deaths and Blindness

An anti-resistant bacteria discovered in multiple recalled eye drops distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma has caused the death of three individuals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The eyedrops were manufactured under Global Pharma Healthcare and were recalled in February. Per the CDC, they were contaminated with a rare Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria.

The EzriCare Artificial Tears lubricant, an over-the-counter product packaged in multidose bottles, was the brand most regularly linked to the infection cases.

Along with the three deaths, eight people have gone blind and four more needed to have an eyeball removed. Sixty-eight individuals in 16 states were impacted overall, the CDC said.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa can cause infections in the blood, lungs, and other parts of the body following surgery.

“Testing of unopened bottles of EzriCare Artificial Tears is ongoing to assist in evaluating for whether contamination may have occurred during manufacturing,” the CDC said in an update. “Patients and healthcare providers should immediately stop the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears pending additional information and guidance from CDC and FDA.”

Cases have been reported in the following states:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Illinois

North Carolina

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Nevada

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

Those who previously added the recalled eye drops should be looking for symptoms such as eye discharge, eye pain/discomfort or redness of the eye and eyelid, the agency added.