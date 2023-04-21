Texas Mom Finds Worm in Baby’s Feeding Formula

Mothers of newborns can choose to breastfeed or bottle feed, and sometimes they do both. Whatever they choose for their own baby is fine — it’s their choice.

Either way, what they would never choose is a worm.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

But that’s precisely what an Austin, Texas mother said she found in her baby formula. And it wasn’t a dead worm, either.

“I was scooping up some formula and then I noticed something black inside the powder,” Jessica Chavez told KXAN.

“So, I got it out, and it was moving. That’s when I noticed it was a worm.”

Oh boy. That can’t be good for anybody, and it definitely left Chavez, well, squirming.

She said she purchased the formula, Enfamil NueroPro Gentlease, on Amazon. She then called the company and was offered a refund.

A Scary Incident For All

“At Reckitt/Mead Johnson we take these complaints very seriously,” the parent company said, via KXAN. “We received the consumer complaint, have been in touch with the consumer directly, and are moving quickly to investigate the situation.”

Chavez said he baby has been suffering from diarrhea and plans to have it tested for parasites. She wonders if it is a result of the forumla.

“I just want it to be spread out to moms,” Chavez said, via KXAN. “It’s shocking…and…it’s really disgusting to know that there’s worms in there.”

Read More: Baby Formula Supply Chain Issues Are Getting Worse