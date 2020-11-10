Kid Rock was born Robert James Ritchie in Romeo, Michigan, on January 17, 1971. The town was near Detroit. This proximity definitely contributed to him wanting to become a rapper later on. His mom is Susan Ritchie and his father, William Bill Ritchie, owned multiple car dealerships. He took to learning how to breakdance, and joined a crew and listened heavily to hip hop- pretty crazy for a Trump supporter eschewing black and brown people, but no one asked me. His first musical venture was in a hip hop musical group called ‘the beast crew. Later, As a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, he opened for an act signed to the record label, Jive Records. This is how he was able to get his foot in the door.

He released his debut album, “Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast,” in 1990. According to Rolling Stone, the album was one of the many terrible debut albums, deeming it dull and lacking any personality.

His luck looked upward with the release of his sophomore and secondary album, “The Polyfuze Method” and “Early Mornin’ Stoned Pimp.” He wasn’t getting much radio play but gained a following for his sometimes hip hop, sometimes southern country rock, and other times heavy metal tunes. He signed to Atlantic Records with his band, Twisted Brown Trucker, and then released “Devil Without a Cause,” his fourth album. It sold over 14 million copies; the biggest single was “Bawitdaba.” He toured Woodstock in 1999 and even was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2000. Seven years later, rock n roll Jesus earned him his first number 1 album on Billboards top 200. It sold over 5 million copies. He continued down this roll of country rock on “Picture,” a crossover song featuring Sheryl Crow.

Kid Rock’s Family

His personal life includes having dated Pamela Anderson, formerly of Baywatch, in 2001. They were engaged in 2002 but ended their relations in 2003. Only to later actually marry in 2006…and then divorce after four months together. He’s garnered a bit of a nasty reputation lately after he lashed out ranting drunkenly about Oprah Winfrey.

In 2014, he became a grandfather. After his son, Robert James Ritchie Jr., a product of him and an ex-girlfriend Kelley South Russell, had a child. Her name is Skye, and she made him a grandfather. In 2017, He proposed to his girlfriend of almost ten years, Audrey Berry. She is a normal person, not a celebrity, so he likes to keep her his little secret, and isn’t posted much on social media online.

Net Worth

After a career spanning multiple decades, Kid Rock’s net worth, from the 1980s to now, the 50-year-old rocker is worth an impressive $80 million, like a proper rock star. He’s still performing and still making money from his albums and touring. His business ventures, ranging from business in the music industry and outside accessories, including his merch t-shirts, which make a lot of money, even donates 30% of the income from these sales. Social media, including his youtube channel, endorsements, royalties, also contribute to his wealth.