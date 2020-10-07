“Be careful what bridges you burn” is probably ringing in First Lady Melania Trump’s head as her former friend and advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, released yet another incriminating piece of media to add to her accolades. This time, it has to do with a comment the First Lady made in 2018, right around the time that adult film star, Stormy Daniels, revealed that she had received hush money in a non-disclosure agreement about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

Stephanie was secretly recording “her friend” for her tell-all book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” to which you hear Melania make the comment and specify that she was talking about Stormy. She says, ” “Go Google and read it, Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, and she will be in one of the issues.”

Stephanie replies with confusion, forcing Melania to clarify that she was talking about the porn star by saying her name specifically. Stephanie aired the secret recording on Michael Cohen’s podcast, “Mea Culpa,” adding to the collection of audio clips that she’s been realising to promote her revealing book.

According to TMZ, before this audio clip, Stephanie also dropped an audio clip of the First Lady not only showing how less she cared about the immigrant children being held in cages controversy but also getting angry about dealing with trivial matters such as the White House Christmas decorations.

What a nightmare of events surrounding politics. With the presidential debate and many within the Trump administration testing positive for their COVID-19 diagnoses, this kind of gossip just adds so much fuel to the fire. I do feel bad for the First Lady, getting thrown into the government and having to deal with the coronavirus pandemic as well as other severe social issues that have been magnified more than ever. But, she is responsible for what she said, so- it is what it is.