Omarosa Manigault-Newman continues to make controversial statements about President Trump’s White House on CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother,” and a newly released clip has her draw comparisons between the White House and a southern plantation.





Entertainment Weekly shared a clip from the series taken from Saturday’s recap episode. In the clip, Manigault-Newman was seen lying in a bed talking to her housemates about her post-White House career.

“I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime. He’s going to come after me with everything he has. Like, I’m going up against a kazillionaire. So I’ll probably end up in court for the next … but I have to tell my truth,” she said. “I’m tired of being muted. All the stuff that I just put on a shelf somewhere out of loyalty — I’ve been defending somebody for so long, and I’m now I’m like, ‘Yo, you are a special kind of f****d up, and that special breed, they’re about to learn all about it.’”

She then said that she was so loyal “to where people are like looking at [her] like something is wrong.” When asked how she felt about leaving the White House, she said, “Ooh, freedom, I’ve been emancipated. I feel like I just got freed off of a plantation.”

The clip also features Manigault-Newman talking to her housemates about the president’s use of Twitter, which she says he uses “as a distraction,” and about being the only African-American woman among Trump’s advisers.

“I was literally the only African-American woman in the senior staff,” she said. “Nobody knows what I went through. I haven’t even told people some of the horrors I experienced.”

Since walking into the “Celebrity Big Brother” house, Manigault-Newman has made numerous statements about the White House. She previously said she was “haunted by [Trump’s] tweets every single day” and that “we would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president.” She also denied sleeping with Trump and called first lady Melania Trump “amazing.”