Beyoncé fans shared a relatable moment on the internet after a few noticed a woman in the background of the star’s picture.
The pop singer posted a few pictures of both herself and her husband, Jay-Z, in various moments at the Grammys.
But fans located another person of interest in one of the pictures in Beyoncé’s post.
They found the woman’s look of shock more than relatable.
Others focused on the fact that the woman remained in the picture, despite the crop feature on Instagram.
Some didn’t see the woman’s face until much later.
Either way, we hope she’s recovered from the interaction.
(H/T Twitter)
RELATED: Blue Ivy doesn’t appreciate her parents’ clapping — and the internet is in love