Menu
Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce Read this Next

Blue Ivy doesn’t appreciate her parents’ clapping — and the internet is in love
Advertisement

Beyoncé fans shared a relatable moment on the internet after a few noticed a woman in the background of the star’s picture.

The pop singer posted a few pictures of both herself and her husband, Jay-Z, in various moments at the Grammys.


A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

But fans located another person of interest in one of the pictures in Beyoncé’s post.

They found the woman’s look of shock more than relatable.

Others focused on the fact that the woman remained in the picture, despite the crop feature on Instagram.

Some didn’t see the woman’s face until much later.

Either way, we hope she’s recovered from the interaction.

(H/T Twitter)

RELATED: Blue Ivy doesn’t appreciate her parents’ clapping — and the internet is in love

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Blue Ivy doesn’t appreciate her parents’ clapping — and the internet is in love

Blue Ivy doesn’t appreciate her parents’ clapping — and the internet is in love

Chrissy Teigen made the announcement about her unborn baby fans have been waiting for

Chrissy Teigen made the announcement about her unborn baby fans have been waiting for

There’s going to be another wedding for the Roloff family from “Little People, Big World”

There’s going to be another wedding for the Roloff family from “Little People, Big World”

Pink traded in a death-defying performance for a tearjerking ballad at this year’s Grammys

Pink traded in a death-defying performance for a tearjerking ballad at this year’s Grammys

Woman’s edgy idea for new “Batman” movie takes the internet by storm

Woman’s edgy idea for new “Batman” movie takes the internet by storm

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement