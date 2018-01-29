Beyoncé fans shared a relatable moment on the internet after a few noticed a woman in the background of the star’s picture.

The pop singer posted a few pictures of both herself and her husband, Jay-Z, in various moments at the Grammys.





A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:10pm PST

But fans located another person of interest in one of the pictures in Beyoncé’s post.

They found the woman’s look of shock more than relatable.

when you realize you're lucky to be alive during the same era as Beyonce pic.twitter.com/eEuYKkOHkL — Ziwe (@ziwe) January 28, 2018

Others focused on the fact that the woman remained in the picture, despite the crop feature on Instagram.

LMAOO this has me weak cause she could’ve easily cropped that woman out but she said “NO. I AM BEYONCÉ. WATCH HOW THE PEASANTS LOOK AT ME” pic.twitter.com/W2Mb7MooSs — pb (@paigebrittany) January 28, 2018

Some didn’t see the woman’s face until much later.

I ain’t even notice that lady I was staring so hard at Bey 💀 https://t.co/wXH36zVdcj — Surfbordt, Surfbordt 🧜🏾‍♀️ (@itsGOFFWANG) January 28, 2018

Either way, we hope she’s recovered from the interaction.

This lady is rushing for her blood pressure medication right after. pic.twitter.com/cYOFiKOO7t — Angel (@_ItsJaylenn) January 28, 2018

