Cat owners know that their feline friends can be skittish. But some things are more likely than others to make cats anxious.

Here are five things that are known to stress out cats.


  • Loud noises, like thunder and fireworks
  • High frequency sounds, like computer monitors and certain light bulbs
  • Strong scents, including citrus
  • Cleaning products, as many cats are allergic to them
  • Other animals, such as dogs, predators, and even cats

Keep in mind that every kitty is different. Yours may be perfectly fine with computer monitors and other cats. To each his own!

Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare.
