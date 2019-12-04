The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga, Tennessee has what is easily the best wildlife related Christmas exhibit in the country this year. Your marching penguins can go march right into the mouth of a hungry orca. Turn whatever reindeer you were going to trot out into the sausage they should have been all along. And I think all the polar bears are dead already so they’re out anyway.

This year’s it’s all about an electric eel named Miguel Wattson who powers the lights on a Christmas tree with his electric body. Seriously, the eel’s bio-electricity powers the tree. Check out the videos from the Twitter account that Miguel (of course) has.

ICYMI, here's a video of yours truly attempting to use my discharges to power the lights on a Christmas tree. (SPOILER ALERT ::: Of course I pull it off. My phenomenal cosmic — well, bio-electric — power is basically limitless.) pic.twitter.com/g4r5JPHWoH — Miguel Wattson TNAQ (@EelectricMiguel) December 2, 2019

Miguel also sends out some super on brand updates from his Twitter. (Serious credit to whoever is running this Twitter account. It’s A+ work.)

TZING!!!! — Miguel Wattson TNAQ (@EelectricMiguel) December 1, 2019

KRASNAPPA-TAT!!! — Miguel Wattson TNAQ (@EelectricMiguel) December 1, 2019

GLUB GLUB … — Miguel Wattson TNAQ (@EelectricMiguel) November 29, 2019

ZZZZZZZZAAAAAAAAAP! — Miguel Wattson TNAQ (@EelectricMiguel) November 28, 2019

Miguel, a freshwater electric eel, primarily emits electricity when he’s hungry, eating, or just generally excited, and his voltage increases with excitement.

It’s a shame marijuana isn’t legal in Tennessee, because if it were the line would be out the door to watch this eel. It’s a great exhibit regardless of your inebriation level, but it’s also the type of thing a group of high college kids would sit in front of for four hours, jaws agape in a dumb, awstruck smile. Then all the aquarium would need to do is come around every thirty minutes with a pizza roll cart and boom they’d be funded for the next fifty years. What? That’s what observatories used to do with laser light shows. You think Laser Floyd was for learning? Everyone walked out of those with significantly fewer brain cells. But the vital public fount of knowledge made money. Those brain cells died so that other, younger, more promising brain cells could multiply.

The Tennessee Aquarium should really laser light show this eel. Either way, very cool.