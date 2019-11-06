Study Finds Liking Cats is a Sign of Very High Intelligence

A Wisconsin University is attempting to further tear apart the integrity of humanity with a new study about “cat people” and “dog people” and their differences and essentially who is better. Queue the “what color is the dress” argument circa 2015, or the chicken versus the egg question.

Here’s what happened, first the study eliminated anybody from the original group of 600 who believed themselves to be an equal lover of both cats and dogs. This study took the remaining 418 people from both groups and surveyed them on multiple factors and personality traits. The pet owners were asked questions like what they enjoyed most about their pets. Essentially, the cat lovers said attention, and dog lovers said companionship.

The results of the study found that dog lovers were often more extroverted than cat lovers. Dog owners were seen as more outgoing, livelier and energetic (sounds like the description of a dog, but ok.) While cat owners were seen as introverted and more sensitive. Somehow the conclusion was drawn that dog lovers were more likely to follow rules and cat people were the non-conformists.

Well now we have affirmation 😁😁😁 https://t.co/zVUvydbPMd — Lynda Pitcher (@Plogga) November 6, 2019

Denise Guastello, a psychology professor at Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin seconds these findings and states that, “It makes sense that a dog person is going to be more lively, because they’re going to want to be out there, outside, talking to people, bringing their dog, whereas, if you’re more introverted and sensitive, maybe you’re more at home reading a book, and your cat doesn’t need to go outside for a walk.”

Sure, sounds about right.

Somehow the study translated these findings into cat owners being smarter than dog owners. Possibly because cat owners are introverted/inside and have more time to focus on things like studies as opposed to giving love and affection the way humans are meant to. This is relevant to the study because apparently one of the big differences between the two groups of people in the environment they are most drawn to. This conclusion could be true.

But, it could also be a bit of a stretch. Also, this study was completed on college students. While their ages weren’t given, it’s a well-supported fact that the prefrontal cortex doesn’t fully develop until around twenty-five years of age. So, it mostly just sounds like this study was done on individuals in flux. Or maybe it’s purely a Wisconsin thing? I wouldn’t know, I’m from Texas where everything’s bigger. Our schools, our dogs, brains.