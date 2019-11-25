True Golden Girls fans include Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia in their routine somehow. Whether it’s watching reruns, buying Golden Girls Chia Pets, or playing Golden Girl Monopoly, our favorite ladies are included in our way of life. It looks like there’s a way to pay homage to the Golden Girls this Christmas season. Make room on your Christmas tree for Golden Girls ornaments. Yep, you read that right. And yes, they’re as awesome as they sound.

Blanche once said “Crying is for plain women. Pretty women go shopping.” Add these Christmas ornaments to your wish list in time for the holidays. As a pop culture queen, I’m all about showing love to my favorite group of best friends. These tree ornaments will catch the attention of Golden Girls fans the second they walk into your living room.

Golden Girls Christmas ornaments are so unique that they might even steal the attention from your tree topper. If this is your first Christmas where you have full control over the Christmas decor, here’s your chance to add your own twist on your Christmas tree. They’re not glass ornaments, so you don’t have to worry about them breaking. Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, and Betty White are always going to be the first ones I think of when I hear Miami. If that doesn’t say much about the influence of the Golden Girls, I don’t know what will!

If Dorothy Zbornak is your favorite, you’ll also get a kick out these Golden Girls tote bags on Amazon. For Sophia Petrillo fans, this Chia Pet will be the best thing you’ve seen on the internet today. For Rose Nylund and Blanche Devereaux fans, you’ll love these T-shirts. Novelty items make great holiday gifts for loved ones! If your bestie is a Golden Girls fan, this is how you can tell them thank you for being a friend. Remember to stay golden.