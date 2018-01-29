Clearly, a cat doesn’t have the tongue of this goat.

That’s because the farm animal shocked its owner when it began to make sounds that sounded eerily like human babbling!

In this video, the goat hops on a table and then starts bleating, but it sounds more like a (human) kid saying “blehhhh” than anything else.

Needless to say, this goat is trying to speak. Now the farmer just needs a goat interpreter!