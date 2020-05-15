There have been so many challenges this year alone due to being stuck in quarantine after the coronavirus pandemic forced us to stay inside. I get it, it’s been a tough few months so we are basically doing whatever we can to stay entertained. Which is why so many challenges are popping up everywhere online. We have seen everything from the long nail challenge to the ice breaker challenge, to the boyfriends guessing with tampons challenge, and now there’s this one. Introducing the drawing challenge. Not just any drawing art challenge, but a draw on my back challenge.

I do have to admit, this one isn’t so bad. It’s actually pretty funny and entertaining and it proved to us that sometimes, well, you don’t pay attention to what’s going on around us. Let me explain it. Basically, the challenge involves one person putting a piece of paper on the wall, and another person putting sticking a blank piece of paper on that person’s back. Then, that person will create a doodle of their choosing showing their drawing skills, while the other person attempts to draw what they think they are creating.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhzF6wtuExc

It’s really genius, it’s a good way to keep your mind going and you know, pass the time here and there. All drawings go terribly wrong, of course. Think of it as if you’re playing telephone, except you don’t talk, rather you just draw. After seeing several TikToks and youtube videos of it, I have to say, it’s quite entertaining. I want to do it for my friends now, for sure.

Personally, I feel like it’s easy, but you know, I guess sometimes our brain wants us to think differently as to what they are. You have to give it to social media peeps for creating all these challenges. As long as they are safe, like this one, I’m all for it!