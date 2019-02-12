In England, it’s illegal to simultaneously operate a car and a phone unless you have a hands-free device. But, like every other person who owns a phone and a car, that didn’t stop a man from trying to get out a ticket by claiming he was just texting and needed to find the correct emoji to send.

Call it “The Emoji Defense” or “The Laughing Emoji Defense.” We’ll call it “just plain stupid.” But, people on the internet love these kinds of things, so yes, needless to say, folks found the excuse laughable. Police in Merseyside, well, they didn’t beg to differ, either.

Driver stopped on St Helens Linkway whilst using a mobile phone and failing to wear a seatbelt. Driver provided a very unusual reply. #reported #Fatal4 pic.twitter.com/SMy8PrP4mz — Roads Policing Unit (@MerPolTraffic) January 23, 2018

The man, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, was hardly innocent. The Roads Policing Unit even found the best way to illustrate this driver’s idiocy, which only drew more laughs from the Twitterverse.

Going viral in a matter of hours, Twitter was quick to give props to the man for ‘trying’ to justify his actions. The driver, who was in a Ford Fiesta was given six points at a hefty $250 fine. Definitely not worth the emoji, my man.

🚙 📱 👈🏼 😂 🚓 🛑 ✋🏼 ⁉️ 🤷🏻‍♂️ 🗒 🖊 = 6️⃣ & 💷 😔 — Roads Policing Unit (@MerPolTraffic) January 23, 2018

"You have the right to remain silent. Anything you do say will be taken down and may be encoded into an emoji" — Recycle Bin (@recylebin_) January 23, 2018

👍👍👍👍👍📵💯 if driver can only communicate via 😊 is he capable of reading the Highway Code? 🙀😤😡 — Cindy Howkins (@Lambchop132000q) January 24, 2018

This post was originally published on January 24, 2018.