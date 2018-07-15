Animals are a huge tattoo category, but sometimes things don’t always go as planned or imagined. Here are 15 bad animal tattoos that you’ll never forget.

No matter how much you trust your tattoo artist, there’s always a chance something could go wrong. These bad tattoos of normally majestic wild animals will have you thinking long and hard about your next ink choices. Feast your eyes on some truly terrible tattoos gone wrong.

1. Even the wolf looks afraid.

We could guess what part of the body this tattoo is on, but it’s really hard to tell for sure.

2. This is not permanent marker, I promise you that.

Another vegan, another series of bad decisions. No surprise here.

3. When a tiger and giraffe become one.

I didn’t know tigers had such long necks!

4. The placement of this tattoo alone puts it squarely in this category.

I can’t tell if the lion is a distractor from the nipple or if it’s the other way around.

5. The three little bears…and FiFi Le Flume?

The conversation for this one probably went, “Okay, so I want them to all be friends…on my back.”

6. Of course tigers have hands!

Why wouldn’t tigers have hands with fingers?

7. “Make the deer as buff as possible.” “Say no more.”

Money was no object in this colorful, yet not fiasco.

8. This is the happiest hyena ever.

But the worst execution ever.

9. The cheetah looks as sarcastic as she feels.

It is definitely judging those who judge it.

10. Picasso’s take on a dog or a tiger? Or both?

The jury is still out on what this is supposed to be, but we definitely know it’s an animal. We think?

11. At least it was worth it.

What is it with tigers and bad tattoos?

12. Would not want to run into this tattoo in a back alley on a dark night.

Demonic wolves always secure a spot in a bad tattoo countdown.

13. Is this a lion or a raisin?

Does it really matter?

14. Hey that spider has…9 legs?

The original poster acknowledged that yes, they will be getting a cover-up.

15. When a tribal dolphin turns into a hammer and sickle.

What even is a tribal dolphin?

