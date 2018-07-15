Menu
Drunk Florida Man Insists He Didn't Drink and Drive, Only Drank at Stop Signs
Animals are a huge tattoo category, but sometimes things don’t always go as planned or imagined. Here are 15 bad animal tattoos that you’ll never forget.

No matter how much you trust your tattoo artist, there’s always a chance something could go wrong. These bad tattoos of normally majestic wild animals will have you thinking long and hard about your next ink choices. Feast your eyes on some truly terrible tattoos gone wrong.

1. Even the wolf looks afraid.

Source
Source

We could guess what part of the body this tattoo is on, but it’s really hard to tell for sure.

2. This is not permanent marker, I promise you that.

Source
Source

Another vegan, another series of bad decisions. No surprise here.

3. When a tiger and giraffe become one.

Source
Source

I didn’t know tigers had such long necks!

4. The placement of this tattoo alone puts it squarely in this category.

Source
Source

I can’t tell if the lion is a distractor from the nipple or if it’s the other way around.

5. The three little bears…and FiFi Le Flume?

Source
Source

The conversation for this one probably went, “Okay, so I want them to all be friends…on my back.”

6. Of course tigers have hands!

Source
Source

Why wouldn’t tigers have hands with fingers?

7. “Make the deer as buff as possible.” “Say no more.”

Source
Source

Money was no object in this colorful, yet not fiasco.

8. This is the happiest hyena ever.

Source
Source

But the worst execution ever.

9. The cheetah looks as sarcastic as she feels.

Source
Source

It is definitely judging those who judge it.

10. Picasso’s take on a dog or a tiger? Or both?

Source
Source

The jury is still out on what this is supposed to be, but we definitely know it’s an animal. We think?

11. At least it was worth it.

Source
Source

What is it with tigers and bad tattoos?

12. Would not want to run into this tattoo in a back alley on a dark night.

Source
Source

Demonic wolves always secure a spot in a bad tattoo countdown.

13. Is this a lion or a raisin?

Source
Source

Does it really matter?

14. Hey that spider has…9 legs?

Source
Source

The original poster acknowledged that yes, they will be getting a cover-up.

15. When a tribal dolphin turns into a hammer and sickle.

Source
Source

What even is a tribal dolphin?

If one of these tattoos is your own, use this moonshine recipe below to soothe the pain.

