61-Year-Old Grandmother Serves As Surrogate For Son and His Husband
Glow in the dark golf Hammacher Schlemmer
Hammacher Schlemmer

You either love golf or you hate it. But no one hates mini golf, and we all love shit that glows in the dark. Hammacher Schlemmer is selling a glow-in-the-dark indoor mini golf course, and it might be the only thing that gets us through lonely quarantine nights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Totally kidding, but hey, as someone who has a birthday coming up, I might have to get this myself so that I can have a safe celebration at home. It’s time to turn off the lights and turn your living room or garage into a party room with this glow-in-the-dark mini golf set.

The Glow In The Dark Mini Golf Course

Hammacher Schlemmer

This glow-in-the-dark mini golf game has five holes of obstacles. The felt mat has a raised border that keeps bad shots from escaping! (No one wants to deal with golf balls knocking over picture frames.) There’s also a small blacklight on a stand that illuminates each obstacle’s glow, creating a unique glow-in-the-dark golf experience.

Out of all of the backyard and at-home family entertainment games I’ve come across this summer, I have to say that this glow in the dark miniature golf course is one of my top three favorites. I’m always down for family fun and anything that involves a little competition. If you’re running low on fun activities to entertain your family, you can never go wrong with an indoor glow-in-the-dark golf set.

Hammacher Schlemmer

Hammacher Schlemmer customers love this game. A customer left a five-star review and said that she keeps it in the basement and that her kids and guests love it!

Who would pass up a round of mini golf? This is perfect for birthday parties, date nights, group events, and more.

