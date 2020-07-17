You either love golf or you hate it. But no one hates mini golf, and we all love shit that glows in the dark. Hammacher Schlemmer is selling a glow-in-the-dark indoor mini golf course, and it might be the only thing that gets us through lonely quarantine nights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Totally kidding, but hey, as someone who has a birthday coming up, I might have to get this myself so that I can have a safe celebration at home. It’s time to turn off the lights and turn your living room or garage into a party room with this glow-in-the-dark mini golf set.

This glow-in-the-dark mini golf game has five holes of obstacles. The felt mat has a raised border that keeps bad shots from escaping! (No one wants to deal with golf balls knocking over picture frames.) There’s also a small blacklight on a stand that illuminates each obstacle’s glow, creating a unique glow-in-the-dark golf experience.

Out of all of the backyard and at-home family entertainment games I’ve come across this summer, I have to say that this glow in the dark miniature golf course is one of my top three favorites. I’m always down for family fun and anything that involves a little competition. If you’re running low on fun activities to entertain your family, you can never go wrong with an indoor glow-in-the-dark golf set.

Hammacher Schlemmer customers love this game. A customer left a five-star review and said that she keeps it in the basement and that her kids and guests love it!

Who would pass up a round of mini golf? This is perfect for birthday parties, date nights, group events, and more.

For more home entertainment, check out these home arcade games.