It’s time to tap into your college beer pong skills and show the young ones your beer pong game. Leave the foldable table in the garage, because we’re playing beer pong in the pool. The inflatable beer pong table is going to be a game-changer this summer. Start practicing your redemption shot now! Let’s get a buzz, y’all.

This inflatable beer pong table gives a whole new meaning to ‘water pong.’ The beer pong setup is impressive—the pool float has 10 cup triangles on each side, drink holders, six pong balls, and a built-in cooler. Who needs a party barge when you can play beer pong in the swimming pool?

Each side of the raft has four cup holders for lake boating.

Cooler holds up to 18 beverages.

Don’t want to play beer pong? Use it as a floating tanning lounge.

Beer pong is the drinking game many of us learned to play in high school. (Sorry Mom and Dad.) It’s a timeless game that gets everyone excited, competitive, and even better, drunk. You can find the GoPong Beer Pong Table in stock on Amazon. Be sure to also pick up an air pump on Amazon for rapid inflation.

Customer reviews are incredible, which isn’t surprising. A customer left a five-star review and said it’s perfect for the pool or lake. This pool toy will provide hours of fun in the sun all summer long. Be sure to keep the inflatable floating beer pong table around for spring break next year!

Check out this review. The versatile GoPong Inflatable can be used for pool pong, social floating, or as a floating lounge, so you’ll definitely get the best bang for the buck with this lounger.

Be the life of the party and bring out this game at your next family gathering. Who doesn’t love a classic drinking game with family and friends? Make your house the place to be for summer pool parties with an inflatable beer pong table.

Advertisement

For pool lounges and inflatable pools, visit Walmart and Home Depot.