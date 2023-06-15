Kim Kardashian Reveals What Her Biggest Turn On Is

Kim Kardashian is on the hunt for a new man, but first he has to meet her requirements!

On the most recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim K proved her multitasking skills by planning her fashion show with Dolce & Gabbana while also scoping out potential new guys. She got candid with her girlfriends about what she’s looking for.

While she assured the other ladies that there would be plenty of “cute guys” at the show’s after party, she didn’t think that any of them would be likely to measure up to her standards.

“The guys coming to the show just don’t check enough boxes on my list,” she said.

Kim Kardashian Likes a Man With Straight Teeth

The reality star was referring to her “man list,” a checklist of positive qualities that her ideal mate would possess. Kardashian teased the list on Instagram ahead of the season 3 premiere of her show. Some of the things that were important to her were good hygiene, fitness, and impeccable taste. However, there was one item on her list that she listed as especially attractive.

“Teeth are like one of my biggest turn-ons,” she said. “The straighter, the hornier I’ll get. Just kidding, but not kidding.”

According to Page Six, there’s already a contender on the horizon. The reality star dished on her mystery man with ex-brother-in-law Scott Disick last week, but wouldn’t reveal his name. Instead, she simply referred to him as “Fred.”

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana with Kim Kardashian at Dolce & Gabbana’s Women’s Spring Summer 2023 fashion collection in Milan. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images.

Kim isn’t just looking out for her own love life, however. As she prepared for the Milan fashion show, one of her goals was to help her sister Khloé meet people during the event.

“I am such a setter-upper,” said the SKIMS founder. “My plan for Khloé is to get her mojo back in Milan.”

Kim’s plan? Sit her right next to Netflix heartthrob Michele Morrone, famous for his role in the erotic film series 365 Days.

“He’s like the hottest guy,” she gushed.

Currently, Khloé Kardashian is single after having ended things with Tristan Thompson for the second time in 2021. She shares two children with the athlete, 5-year-old True and baby Tatum.