Penn State Professor Accused of Performing Sexual Acts With Dog Says It Was To ‘Blow Off Steam’

An award-winning Penn State professor allegedly performed sexual acts with his dog that were captured on a state forest trail camera and reportedly begged rangers to shoot him upon being caught.

Themis Matsoukas, 64, is facing charges of lewdness, indecent exposure, sexual intercourse with an animal, animal cruelty, and disorderly conduct.

Matsoukas is on leave from the university, and before realizing he was caught on camera at Rothrock State Forest in Pennsylvania, he reportedly attempted to record his lewd acts on an electronic tablet. He was said to be totally naked with the exception of his socks and shoes during the incident.

Per the criminal complaint, rangers spotted a man on video from outside one of the park’s restrooms. The video allegedly involved a man performing lewd acts with his dog. That individual was later identified as Matsoukas.

Themis Matsoukas

Themis Matsoukas. (Penn State)

After reviewing more videos and pictures, police learned that the acts had been occurring since 2014. They were able to identify Matsoukas via his vehicle, which had returned to the park after they had reviewed the video of the suspect’s license plate, per WTAJ.

Police then executed a search warrant at his home, in which they specifically attempted to locate a silver iPad, according to reports. The criminal complaint noted that Matsoukas appeared nervous during the search.

“I’m done, I’m dead,” he reportedly said. “You don’t understand, I do it to blow off steam.”

Along with the police confiscating tablets, video from a trail camera allegedly showed Matsoukas and his dog on April 13. Those cameras are set up for the purpose of catching people stealing bags of hand sanitizer from the bathrooms.

The criminal complaint went on to describe in detail Matsoukas’ alleged act with the dog, said to be a collie. His hearing is set for July 19.

Matsoukas is employed by the Penn State Department of chemical engineering, though a search revealed his profile has been removed from the school website.