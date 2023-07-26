Man Marries ‘Woman Of His Dreams’ Despite Facing Gruesome Burns

Preston Cobb was engaged to his now wife and anticipating the wedding with pure excitement, unfortunately though, work took a turn for the worse shortly before the ceremony.

Preston is an Iraq War veteran who got engaged to Tanesha in September of last year. The plan was to get married on July 22nd this year. While at work, less than a month before the joyous day, Preston suffered a serious injury at work. The circumstances were so egregious, that Preston was left unsure of Tanesha’s willingness to follow through with the wedding.

While at work, the young, hard working veteran tumbled right into a chemical spill. The New York Post reported him saying: “I literally watched the skin from my elbow like detach and literally just go to dust and crumble.” It turns out that the chemical temperature at the time of the accident was 1500 degrees Fahrenheit… that’s toasty.

The heat was so extreme that the skin melted right off of his body. Nine of Preston’s toes evaporated clean off in the terrifying incident. He shared later: “I literally felt like that was going to be the end.” At the hospital he had to have a total of eight fingers amputated as up to 32 percent of his skin was badly burned.

Instead of giving up on the brutally burned man, Tanesha made sure to clear the air saying nothing was going to separate them. With that reassurance, the nurses and hospital staff were determined to make the wedding happen. Mary Cook, one of the nurses, informed the couple that they were going to have the wedding in the hospital on July 22nd, the original date.

Preston added that: “Even though my condition, it still didn’t stop me from marrying the woman of my dreams.”