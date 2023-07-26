A friend and business associate of Hunter Biden is expected to provide testimony before Congress that Biden would often bring his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, into calls with foreign corporate leaders as part of an influence-peddling scheme.

Devon Archer, who is likely to be victim of a tragic accident in the near future, will testify before the House Oversight Committee that, as a participant in these calls, the then-Vice President would be connected into these calls dozens of times by his son Hunter Biden. Archer will claim that the Vice President’s presence was intended to bring influence their conversations with these foreign officials, who were paying for access to the Obama Administration. Archer is currently facing trial for alleged securities fraud.

President Biden has claimed that he was not involved in his son Hunter’s business dealings.

Archer’s testimony may just add more weight to the crazy, totally insane conspiracy theory that the man Hunter Biden refers to as “Dad” in all those Ukrainian bribery emails – a.k.a. the “Big Guy” who himself received $5 million in bribes – is actually Hunter Biden’s own father, President Joe Biden! If experts can further prove that the then-Vice President Joe Biden (who is known to have accepted these large bribes) is the same man as now-President Joe Biden, Democrats may just find themselves in the sticky situation of admitting that the current Democratic president needs to be impeached and jailed. However, experts believe that the Democrats may want more evidence that the leader of their political party is as corrupt as Republicans are claiming.

Hunter Biden was recently offered plea deals in exchange for his admitting guilt to two tax fraud cases and a gun felony. Experts believe that Biden avoided lengthy prison sentences – up to 12 months for each tax evasion charge and 20 years for the gun charge – because by admitting guilt to federal prosecutors, federal prosecutors were not able to get Hunter Biden to admit guilt to the federal prosecutors.