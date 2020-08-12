COVID-19 Quarantine Has Led to Huge Spike in Sex Doll Sales

If there is anything I have learned during this Global pandemic is that people are really freaky. Apparently, one industry that has benefited from this COVID-19 pandemic, sis the sex industry. Why? Well, people have nothing to do while they are social distancing so they rely on the only thing they can do by themselves which is yes, masturbate and have sex with whoever they quarantine with.

With most of the country being under strict government instruction to self-isolate in their own home, apparently people are now ordering an insane amount of sex dolls. According to Vice News, a number of Australian sex doll manufacturers and distributors confirmed that sales have indeed gone up since the lockdown measures where enforced around the world. Several vendors are now reporting twice as many weekly purchases, compared to what they used to have before this whole mess started.

Oh wow. These really are tough times for a lot of us. 😰 — JY (@cross_jy) March 16, 2020

According to Matt, who works for an online sex store called Cherry Banana, “Since COVID, we have noticed a considerable increase in sales or our sex dolls. We’ve doubled our Cherry Doll sales since March, and now we sell four to five a week—or 20 to 25 a month.” Yep, as I said, people are getting really bored out here that they maybe just want a companion to spend some time with because they are lonely.

Nothing wrong with that, you do what you want to do on her downtime, but this to me is hilarious. According to Andrew, who Sex Doll Australia, since the lockdown, they have been experiencing an increase in sales of about 30 to 40 percent increase. He also noticed that more couples and partners are buying dolls for themselves and each other. Because nothing says I love you like a good ol’ sex doll.

Apparently Cherry Banana customers are also requesting dolls without any genitals, dogs with three breasts, and dolls with a tail. As I said, people are freaky. And in case you’re wondering, no it’s not just in Australia. Florida-based company, Sex Doll Genie, also said their orders spiked more than 51 percent during February and March when the lockdown began. 51 percent…only for those two months, can you imagine what the percent is now that we’ve been under lockdown for more than 3 months?

According to the company’s co-founder, Janet Stevenson, the company has a lot of products in stock but can’t work fast enough to keep up with the said demand. The company is hiring as quickly as they can and have created new roles and fulfillment management and customer support both in Europe and the United States. The company is known to sell realistic-looking made-to-order dolls. Yes, the sex doll sales and orders are coming in left and right which means that these companies have to hire more people because the orders are getting way too much for them to handle. Yep, this is the world we live in now. Where people buy sex dolls so much they will probably be a shortage soon. I don’t even want to begin talking about sex toys.

That being said, stay happy, stay healthy, and stay freaky my friends.