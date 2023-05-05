Dannielynn Birkhead Pays Tribute To Mom Anna Nicole Smith at Barnstable Brown Gala

The late model’s daughter and her father, Larry Birkhead were in attendance at the 34th annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala. The 16-year-old wore a black tulle skirt and blouse covered in photographers from her mother’s iconic Guess campaign, and a pair of rhinestone shoes.

In Loving Memory

“She’s showing off her fashion sense but at the same time paying tribute to her mom,” Larry said.

“It came from a Guess collection that sold out and she [Dannielynn] saved it for a special occasion. It’s done with photos from some of Anna’s best Guess campaigns.”

“We’re both paying tribute because it’s the 20th anniversary of our first meeting,” he added. Nicole-Smith and Birkhead first met at the Barnstable Brown Gala in 2003. She was a photographer at the time.

“It seems like yesterday to be honest,” he shared. “That I was walking up with my camera bags and just hoping for a decent picture. I wound up with so much more. It’s funny how one event can change your life. And that’s what this party did for me. If I had not been there that night and had that connection, how different my life would have been if I hadn’t met Anna and had our daughter.”

Fashion Forward

Dannielynn and Birkhead attend the Kentucky Derby every year. This popular horse racing event takes place in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Churchill Downs racetrack on the first Saturday of May.

Birkhead boasts lovingly about his daughter’s achievements. Dannielynn is “on the honor roll and starting to look at colleges.”

She has several pieces of her mother’s clothing in storage. “There’s some t-shirts and different things she fits in but there’s also some things that she’ll say ‘Dad, no thanks, that’s not my style,'” he shared. “There’s also some things that would have to wait till later. Some things are a bit more revealing and low-cut. Plus, she was a variety of sizes, so she’s got every size covered that you can imagine.”