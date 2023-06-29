Did Pat Sajak Predict Ryan Seacrest as His Replacement on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in 2012?

Longtime game show host and possible fortune teller? Well, it seems that Pat Sajak had a sneaking suspicion over a decade ago that Ryan Seacrest might one day take his hosting job.

Now, in the wake of the recent news that Sajak will be retiring from hosting Wheel of Fortune after the upcoming season, with Seacrest stepping in to fill his shoes, an interesting remark from 2012 has resurfaced. It’s as if Sajak had a crystal ball back then!

Fortune Telling

As the contestants spun the wheel to crack the puzzle, an exciting twist occurred. Brandon, one of the contestants, had the luck of landing on a Free Play space. This meant he could choose any letter he desired! However, a hilarious mishap took place. Sajak, the host, accidentally overlooked Brandon’s fortunate landing and mistakenly corrected him when he requested an ‘E’.

“Well, you spun the wheel, so you have to ask for a consonant — oh! You’re on a Free Play!” Sajak said with a laugh. “You know what? I’m an idiot.”

There were quite a few ‘Es’ in the puzzle, Sajak joked that “Seacrest is on speed-dial,” suggesting that he may one day take over as host.

New Beginnings

Seacrest is now stepping into the spotlight, taking over the hosting duties from Sajak who has been in the role since 1981. The news of Sajak’s departure was announced on Twitter on June 12, where he revealed that the upcoming season of the popular gameshow will be his last.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak posted. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

“If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!” Sajak quipped.