MSNBC Analyst Melts Down Over Affirmative Action Ruling (Video)

Derrick Johnson, MSNBC Analyst and President & CEO of the NAACP, appeared on MSNBC this morning to have a total meltdown over the Supreme Court decision against affirmative action in the college admissions process.

Videos by Rare

“The worst thing about affirmative action is that it created a Clarence Thomas that benfitted from the program, and now is in a position where he’s going to deny many young African American talented individuals an opportunity. Historically, the problem has been that institution of higher learning, corporations, companies, and other entities have denied well-qualified African Americans and other individuals access in terms of admissions, employment, because of their race.” Johnson stated.

If Black Americans are well-qualified, this ruling would not hurt them at all. It simply states that the process of selecting individuals based on race in the college admissions process. See a clip of this moment below…

“The worst thing about affirmative action is that it created a Clarence Thomas.”



— NAACP President Derrick Johnson hammers the U.S. Supreme Court effectively ending affirmative action in college admissions pic.twitter.com/jECJBqrxZ5 — The Recount (@therecount) June 29, 2023

TrendingPoliticalNews reports…

The historic ruling by the Supreme Court that struck down the university affirmative action policy of using race as a factor in their admissions process has been lauded by conservative circles as welcome news. Among liberal media outlets, a different view has been proffered – one of doom and gloom. A meltdown by guests and hosts alike has been evident for all to see. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) president, Derrick Johnson, appeared before MSNBC to deride the decision and took particular aim at Justice Clarence Thomas, who is black. Johnson funnily enough claimed that “the worst thing about affirmative action is that it created a Clarence Thomas.” Johnson further remarked that Thomas “benefited from the program and now is in a position where he is going to deny many young African American talented individuals an opportunity.” In Thomas’s opinion on the decision to overturn race-based preferences in the application process, he wrote, “The Constitution continues to embody a simple truth: Two discriminatory wrongs cannot make a right…I write separately to offer an originalist defense of the colorblind Constitution; to explain further the flaws of the Court’s Grutter jurisprudence; to clarify that all forms of discrimination based on race—including so-called affirmative action—are prohibited under the Constitution; and to emphasize the pernicious effects of all such discrimination” https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/watch-msnbc-analysts-melt-down-over-affirmative-action-ruling-hulk/

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE