Biden DHS Frees Over 2k Illegals With Criminal Convictions Into The United States

Recently released data from Immigration and Custom Enforcement, or ICE, reveals that some 2,310 illegal immigrants with previous criminal convictions have been released into the United States since the beginning of 2023.

There were more than 2,800 illegal immigrants released in the United States with pending criminal convictions as well. Before Biden even took over as President there were a reported 11,047,000 illegal immigrants in the United States.

One can only imagine how high that number has soared now. Is allowing criminals to surge into your Country liberal? Is it caring to unleash foreign criminals on your own population? I believe it is the exact opposite of liberal, or caring. It is evil.

Breitbart News reports on this data from ICE…

Since the start of the year, President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released more than 2,300 illegal alien convicted criminals into the United States from detention, data reviewed by Breitbart News shows. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data reveals that from January through the second week of May, Biden’s DHS released 2,310 illegal alien convicts into American communities, along with more than 2,850 illegal aliens with pending criminal charges. Of those illegal alien convicts released from ICE custody since January, nearly 830 bonded out, 612 were released on an order of recognizance, nearly 700 were released on an order of supervision, and over 170 were allowed to parole out. “With ICE releasing convicted criminals and those with pending criminal charges into American communities, Americans and immigrants will needlessly suffer,” the Heritage Foundation’s Lora Ries told Breitbart News. “Fortunately, Congress has a chance to prevent that and protect lives in the Homeland Security appropriations bill,” Ries said. “Passage of the Secure the Border Act was a great first step, now it is time for Congress to aggressively control the purse strings and show they really want the border secure — the American people are watching.” https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/05/25/bidens-dhs-frees-2-3k-illegal-alien-convicted-criminals-into-u-s-in-five-months/