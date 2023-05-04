Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran To Temporarily Replace Katy Perry & Lionel Richie On ‘American Idol’

Good news, American Idol fans! Katy Perry and Lionel Richie’s temporary replacement judges have been revealed, and, as promised, they are big stars!
On Monday, American Idol unveiled the guest judges via Twitter, where Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran introduced themselves in separate video announcements. The two newbies will be joining country singer and current judge Luke Bryan on Sunday’s episode.
In her video, Morissette was thrilled to be joining the show. She said to contestants, “I am so excited to be mentoring you and hearing your interpretations of my songs; I can’t wait to hear them!”
Ed Sheeran’s video was similar. He told contestants, “I cannot wait to guide you through this stage of the competition and career,” adding that he was eager to meet everyone.
The New York Post tells us that the singers will each be performing a song on stage, as well. Sheeran is expected to sing his latest single, “Boat.”
Before the official announcements, fellow judge Bryan had teased viewers with the guarantee of big name guests. He told Entertainment Tonight, “The people that we have filling in, contestants have used their songs many, many times. A lot more than mine!”
The pop star’s temporary hiatus from the show comes just after she received heavy criticism for some of her behavior as a judge. Many fans have accused her of playing mind games with her contestants, while others have cracked down on her “mom-shaming” comments.
As for Lionel Richie, he told People that he’s over the moon about his upcoming performance at the May 7 Coronation Concert. He said of his reaction, “A, a surprise. B, what an honor. And C, the fact of all the names that are out there that he could have had for this, he called my name.”
