Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran To Temporarily Replace Katy Perry & Lionel Richie On ‘American Idol’

Good news, American Idol fans! Katy Perry and Lionel Richie’s temporary replacement judges have been revealed, and, as promised, they are big stars!

On Monday, American Idol unveiled the guest judges via Twitter, where Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran introduced themselves in separate video announcements. The two newbies will be joining country singer and current judge Luke Bryan on Sunday’s episode.

Next week @Alanis performs 𝙖𝙣𝙙 joins @LukeBryan and @edsheeran at the judges table!



Alanis will be a special guest judge and mentor the Idols who will be performing her songs 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 on the #IDOL stage!#IDOL pic.twitter.com/Xklo9dNcEv — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 2, 2023

In her video, Morissette was thrilled to be joining the show. She said to contestants, “I am so excited to be mentoring you and hearing your interpretations of my songs; I can’t wait to hear them!”

Ed Sheeran’s video was similar. He told contestants, “I cannot wait to guide you through this stage of the competition and career,” adding that he was eager to meet everyone.

The New York Post tells us that the singers will each be performing a song on stage, as well. Sheeran is expected to sing his latest single, “Boat.”

Before the official announcements, fellow judge Bryan had teased viewers with the guarantee of big name guests. He told Entertainment Tonight, “The people that we have filling in, contestants have used their songs many, many times. A lot more than mine!”

Next week @edsheeran performs his ✨ NEW SINGLE ✨ 𝙖𝙣𝙙 joins @LukeBryan and @Alanis at the judges table!



The finalists will also be teaming up with each other on special 𝗗𝗨𝗘𝗧𝗦 of Ed Sheeran’s hit songs!#IDOL pic.twitter.com/5HOc3NeaSb — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 2, 2023 While the Jagged Little Pill and X singers hold down the fort at American Idol, regular judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry will be performing at King Charles’s coronation. Extra has reported that Perry is especially excited to be involved in the event, calling the opportunity an “honor.”

The pop star’s temporary hiatus from the show comes just after she received heavy criticism for some of her behavior as a judge. Many fans have accused her of playing mind games with her contestants, while others have cracked down on her “mom-shaming” comments.

As for Lionel Richie, he told People that he’s over the moon about his upcoming performance at the May 7 Coronation Concert. He said of his reaction, “A, a surprise. B, what an honor. And C, the fact of all the names that are out there that he could have had for this, he called my name.”