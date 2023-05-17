Angelina Jolie Reveals Fashion Collective with Emphasis on Self-Expression

Angelina Jolie just announced her plans to “democratize the fashion industry” with her sustainable new venture, Atalier Jolie.

“I’m starting something new today—a collective where everyone can create,” wrote the Those Who Wish Me Dead star on Instagram, “Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world.”

Atalier Jolie also launched its own Instagram account, which already has 27.7K followers. “Coming Fall 2023,” the first post announced. In a second post, the brand revealed a little bit more about its proposed business model.

“Atelier Jolie wants to join others in their effort to democratize the fashion industry, allowing the customers to have access to a collective of emerging designers and master artisans,” reads the caption. “There will also be an inclusive online resource for finding garment makers, making use of curated dead stock and vintage materials to create one-of-a-kind pieces that embody personal creativity and purpose.”

According to the Daily Mail, deadstock is what the fashion industry calls leftover fabric that hasn’t been used or sold.

The Atalier Jolie website currently displays a mission statement from the actress, describing her vision for the creative collective.

Angelina Jolie attends the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil European Film Premiere. Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

“Everyone can create,” she writes. “Why then do we covet designer labels? Why simply buy the design of another person, when you can create yourself?”

The message continues, “We hope to create a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socio-economic background. We will spotlight the people who play a part in each creation. We will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill.”

Last year, Angelina Jolie left her position as a UN ambassador for the refugee agency UNHCR after working with them for over 20 years. However, she vowed to continue her humanitarian efforts, according to BBC News.

“Refugees are the people I admire most in the world and I am dedicated to working with them for the rest of my life,” she stated.

