17-Year-Old Cheerleader Shot And Killed After Leaving House Party

Suspects have yet to be apprehended in the shooting death of Desiree Rivas, 17, a high school cheerleader in Phoenix, Arizona.

Incident Details

According to local police reports, Rivas was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime after midnight this past Sunday.

Her teammates from the Cesar Chavez High School cheer squad shared the tragic news on social media.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I post about the tragic loss of our amazing friend, athlete, and student Desiree,” the Instagram post read, “Our hearts are broken into a million pieces. There will be extra counselors on campus tomorrow to help us all work thru this tremendous loss. May Dessy rest in peace and be surrounded by love and light. We love you, Desiree.”

At an evening vigil, Desiree’s father said that she was “a beautiful person and amazing soul. She was a role model to everybody. She was one of the people you wanted to be around.”

Over 50 people came together for the vigil service. Her fellow cheerleaders did a special performance in Rivas’ honor.

There are no leads regarding the tragic shooting. Local authorities are urging witnesses or anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or submit an online tip.

Calling For Change

Evening Vigil

Over the weekend, tragedy struck Arizona in the form of multiple deadly shootings. The West Valley shooting was one of them. At a party in Yuma, two people were tragically killed and five more were injured.

Dr. Marie Thearle, a collaborator with Arizonians Against Gun Violence, made a statement regarding the incidents. It’s heartbreaking. Gun violence is the second-leading cause of death of children in Arizona.”

“I know people say ‘criminals will always find a way to get a gun,’ and in my view, I don’t think we should roll over and make it easier for people,” Dr. Thearle continued.