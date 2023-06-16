Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Wishes He Could Run For President in 2024: ‘I Could Win That Election’

While a guest on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, action film star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger stated that he believes he’d “absolutely” win the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Schwarzenegger, who is a Republican, is unable to run for President of the United States because he was born in Austria.

During the interview, which is available on MAX and CNN, Wallace asked Schwarzenegger, “The Constitution says that the President has to be a natural-born U.S. citizen. If not for that, would you have run for president?” The Terminator star responded, “Well, yes, of course. I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals He Would Run For President

Schwarzenegger added, “I mean, think about it right now. I mean, who is there that is really a person that can bring everyone together? Who is there today that people say OK, he’s not too old or he’s not too this or too that and all this stuff, because it’s now a question about who do you vote against than who do you vote for.”

After hearing Schwarzenegger’s layered answer, Wallace questioned, “You’re saying you would run for president in 2024?” The FUBAR star retorted, “Absolutely. It’s a no-brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that election.”

Schwarzenegger, who currently has a new documentary out on Netflix, stated that he believes the 2024 presidential election will bear resemblances to the 2003 election for the governor of California, which he won. He said, “It was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right wing or left wing, but someone that can bring the nation together. There’s just so many things that need to be done, and can be done. And what makes it so wonderful is because it’s doable. It’s all doable, or at least it’s just people coming together and say yes, we can do it.”

