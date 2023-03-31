Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Say They Won’t Leave Their Fortune To Their Kids When They Die

Married actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will not be raising trust-fund babies.

In 2018, Kutcher appeared on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, to talk about parenting. He revealed that he and his wife would not be leaving an inheritance to their children. Instead, the couple wants them to learn to fend for themselves.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“I want them to be really resourceful,” he told Shepard (via Popsugar).

That 70’s Show co-stars Kutcher and Kunis have been married since 2015 and have two children together, Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6. While the kids will certainly receive their share of privileges, Kutcher wants them to earn it.

“If my kids want to start a business, and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in it,” the Just Married actor said. “But they’re not getting trusts.”

Instead, Kutcher claimed that he and his wife would most likely be donating most of their fortune to charity.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Want to Raise “Resilient Kids”

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – AUGUST 10: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis watch Wiz Khalifa’s set during Day 2 of Sziget Festival 2017 on August 10, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

While the celebrity couple isn’t shy about sharing their parenting methods, they’re keeping their children out of the limelight for the time being.

“We feel that being public is a personal choice,” Kutcher told Thrive Global Podcast with iHeartRadio in 2017 (via People). “My wife and I have chosen a career where we’re in the public light, but my kids have not so I think they have the right to choose that.”

In an interview with People in 2023, he also stated that “It’s not your job to raise happy kids. It’s your job to raise resilient kids who can find happiness. It’s the blessing of a skinned knee!”