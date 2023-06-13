Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Share a Kiss on ‘The Flash’ Premiere Red Carpet

Things got a little steamy when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of The Flash.

In the film, Affleck plays everyone’s favorite brooding superhero, Batman. During the premiere, however, the actor was clearly more of a lover than a fighter as he paused for some PDA with his wife. Photographers captured several sickeningly sweet pics of the couple laughing, smiling, and kissing in one another’s arms.

Bennifer Flaunts PDA at The Flash Premiere

Only last month, there seemed to be tension between the spouses at the premiere of Netflix’s The Mother, starring Lopez. In several photos from the event, the celebrity couple appeared to be arguing about something. However, a lip reader later explained that they were just discussing how to pose.

Still, this interaction, coupled with paparazzi footage of Affleck looking annoyed as he got into the car with his wife, sparked a few rumors that things weren’t going so well for Bennifer. Not to mention that the Argo star was spotted having a serious talk with his ex, Jennifer Garner.

Now, it seems that all is well in paradise. Apart from the most recent red carpet photos, ET just reported that the co-parenting relationship between the married couple and Garner is strong and healthy. Affleck shares three kids with the 13 Going on 30 actress: 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina, and 11-year-old Samuel.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has a pair of twins from her previous relationship with singer Marc Anthony. They’re named Max and Emme, and they’re 15.

Ben Affleck met J.Lo in 2002, and the pair dated until 2004. After they went their separate ways, the Air actor married Jennifer Garner. In the meantime, Jennifer Lopez went back to her ex, Marc Anthony, whom she married shortly thereafter.

It wasn’t until 2021 that Bennifer reunited, much to the delight of nostalgic fans. They finally got married in 2022 in Las Vegas, then again in a larger ceremony a month later. People tells us that the couple is preparing to celebrate their anniversary this summer.

