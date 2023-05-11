Billy Crystal Thinks It’s ‘Wonderful’ Robert De Niro Is a ‘New Dad’ at 79

No one is happier for father of seven Robert De Niro than longtime pal Billy Crystal.

The Here Today actor recently spoke with People about the birth of his friend’s new baby.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“I was with him two weeks before the baby was born,” Crystal revealed. “You know, it’s amazing.”

The comedian added that 79-year-old De Niro and his girlfriend, martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen, “just love each other, and they want to do this together.” He continued, “I think it’s a beautiful thing. It’s wonderful.”

Recently, De Niro made similar comments about his decision to have another child, which he said was “planned.” He added, “How you could not plan that kind of thing?”

Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro Are Old Friends

Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal in 2022. Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images.

Billy Crystal was with Robert De Niro when he was spotted grabbing dinner with his then-pregnant girlfriend at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica back in March. According to the Daily Mail, the group was celebrating Crystal’s 75th birthday. Other famous guests were also seen among the party, including actor Harvey Keitel.

The When Harry Met Sally actor opened up about his friendship with De Niro on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2019.

“We’re really the best of friends,” he told the host.

Crystal and De Niro met on the set of Analyze This (1999), where they played a psychiatrist and a troubled gangster, respectively.

“I was so enamored with him, because he’s the greatest actor of our generation,” recalled Crystal of their first meeting, “And now I’m opposite him!”

The comedian admitted that he was also intimidated by the Goodfellas star as they prepared for their first scene together. Crystal told Kimmel that he was surprised when it was De Niro that asked him for acting tips.

“The world’s greatest actor says to me, ‘If you see anything that I could do that you think might be funnier, just take me aside,'” Crystal said.

“We were great friends from then on,” he added.