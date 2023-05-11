Authorities Searching for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Inmate That Escaped Custody in Kentucky

Authorities are on the lookout for an inmate who escaped custody earlier this week in Lexington, Kentucky.

Kyle Aaron Skaggs, the inmate in question, should be considered “armed and dangerous,” per the Fleming County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections, Skaggs walked away from a home incarceration program at a place called the Hope Center. Details of why he was incarcerated in the first place have not been released.

“If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Skaggs, please contact Fleming County Dispatch at (606) 845-2121 or the Kentucky State Police at (606) 784-4127,” the Fleming County Sheriff posted to Facebook.

Skaggs’ escape is the latest of several inmate escapes throughout the United States over the past few weeks.

Authorities in Philadelphia are still looking for two inmates who escaped from a correctional facility over the weekend. One of the inmates was charged with multiple counts of murder.

Also, two inmates escaped a Virginia correctional facility on April 30. They have since been captured.

