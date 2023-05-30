Celine Dion Says She Cancelled Her Tour Because Postponing Concerts ‘Wasn’t Fair To The Fans’

Celine Dion is making it clear she is putting herself and her health first! Last week, the renowned Canadian singer shared her decision to cancel the remaining dates of her “Courage World Tour,” citing the need to prioritize her recovery from a diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome.

According to an insider who spoke to People, Dion’s choice to cancel her tour, originally planned with dates extending into 2024 in Europe, was a thoughtful gesture aimed at showing her appreciation for her fans.

“The goal is for her to tour again for sure, but once she is better,” the source went on to reveal. “Right now she’s focusing on her health. She couldn’t keep postponing shows — it wasn’t fair to the fans.”

In a social media announcement made last Thursday, Dion conveyed the cancellation of her tour dates and provided a statement elucidating the rationale behind her decision.

Celine Dion Cancels Tour

“As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. Celine is working hard on her recovery,” the statement announced.

“We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is simply not now,” it added. “Celine’s medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition.”

The singer also shared a statement of her own on Instagram, saying, “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

The singer first initiated her “Courage World Tour” in Quebec City in September 2019, the vocalist entertained audiences with 52 shows across North America before the tour was forced to halt in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Towards the end of last year, Dion publicly disclosed her diagnosis of Stiff Person’s Syndrome, an uncommon medical ailment characterized by intense and prolonged muscle spasms.

Unfortunatly, Dion has been unable to engage in performances as her medical experts examine and manage the illness.