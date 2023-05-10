Charlize Theron Says She’ll ‘F**K Anybody Up’ Who Messes With Drag Queens

Charlize Theron is sticking up for drag queens as new legislation continues to target LGBTQ+ communities across the U.S.

Last Sunday, the Old Guard actress appeared with other celebs for the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon in an effort to raise money for LGBTQ charities such as GLAAD, The ACLU Drag Defense Fund, and the Trans Justice Funding Project. Theron joined the livestream event virtually to voice her support for the art of drag, says People.

“We love you queens. We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will f— anybody up who’s trying to f— with anything with you guys,” said the Atomic Blonde star.

Her message continued, “There are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, and we all know what I’m talking about right now and it ain’t no drag queen — because if you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip-sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only make you love more, it makes you a better person.”

Charlize Theron Defends Drag Queens in Video

new! ✨ charlize theron during her participation today (07), in the program "drag isn't dangerous". pic.twitter.com/VsxGme5VQv — charlize theron daily (@dailytheron) May 7, 2023

Theron concluded, “Please support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should. All of these incredibly stupid policies. Bye! No more room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens!”

Her comments are in response to recent attempts by lawmakers to restrict drag performances on the grounds that they are unsafe for children. Tennessee became the first state in the U.S. to attempt a ban against “male and female impersonators” last month, according to CBS.

Among the many performers who opposed the bill, a local drag queen spoke to the media outlet and explained why the proposed legislation is so frightening to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The new law passed in Tennessee makes some drag performances a potential felony, and gives police new power to determine what is considered obscene,” said Cyainhale. “The nature of the bill that scares me the most is the vagueness of it, and the fact that could be enforced in a bunch of ways that we don’t really know.”

Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon on May 07, 2023. Araya Doheny/Getty Images.

Billboard tells us that Drag Isn’t Dangerous raised over $500,000. Well-known drag performers such as Jinkx Monsoon and Bob the Drag Queen teamed up with LGBTQ celebrities like Margaret Cho and Melissa McCarthy for the livestream.

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage also spoke up during the broadcast.

“I wish I could say that I am glad to be here, but I am appalled I have to be at something called Drag Isn’t Dangerous,” she said. “Imagine a world where dancers are told they can’t dance; imagine a world where artists are told they cannot take paint to canvas … because it is ‘bad for children.’ That is what is happening to drag right now.”

Drag Isn’t Dangerous is still accepting donations here.