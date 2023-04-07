Kamala Harris Meets With Expelled Tennessee Democrat Lawmakers (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Tennessee today in order to meet with several Democrat members of the Tennessee legislator. This comes as several members were expelled just yesterday for participating in an insurrection attempt by leftist protestors.

Protestors swarmed the House floor, saying they planned to ‘occupy the space’. Several Democrat legislators stood with protestors, even using their megaphones. See footage of that moment below…

Videos by Rare

Despite this evidence, which has been made available to the public, Harris flew down to meet with these expelled lawmakers today.

See footage of that meeting which has just been released below…

CNN reports…

ice President Kamala Harris traveled to Nashville on Friday to advocate for gun control and meet with the a pair of state lawmakers who were expelled from the General Assembly after they protested in favor of gun control on the state House floor.

Harris met with advocates and lawmakers including two former Tennessee Democratic Reps. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson, both Black men, who were expelled for protesting for gun control. Harris’ trip is meant to convey the administration’s seriousness about gun reform and democracy at large, and Harris renewed the Biden administration’s call for a ban on assault-style weapons while there, a White House official said.

“Today, @VP will travel to Nashville, TN. There she will meet with state lawmakers as well as young leaders who continue to demand action on common sense gun reform,” Kirsten Allen, Harris’ press secretary, tweeted on Friday.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/07/politics/kamala-harris-tennessee-lawmakers-meeting/index.html

More updates to come as this meeting unfolds!

