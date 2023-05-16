CNN Admits Durham Report Is ‘Devastating To The FBI’ (Video)

CNN anchor Jake Tapper appeared over the airwaves yesterday to admit that the recently released Durham report is “devastating to the FBI”. We covered the release of that report yesterday.

The Durham Report revealed that President Obama and Vice President Biden were briefed on Hillary Clinton’s plan to sabotage the 2016 Election with the phony Russian Collusion Hoax before the 2016 Election.

Even though Obama and Biden had been briefed on Clinton’s plans, they lied about fake Trump-Russian collusion for years. Congressional Democrats even attempted to impeach Trump over the false accusations.

Durham even stated in his report that the FBI had no justification for spying on Trump’s campaign and Presidency. That the entire investigation from beginning to end was motivated by Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

CNN is having a tough time with this information. Watch Jake Tapper struggle to admit that this report completely destroys any credibility that remained with the FBI. See a clip of that moment below…

CNN'S Jake Tapper says the Durham report — which found the Russian collusion probe should've never been launched — is "devastating to the FBI" pic.twitter.com/HXxSOssuN4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2023

Another CNN correspondent echoed the same sentiments in the clip below, stating “The bottom line is this — the investigation found that the FBI failed in many, many ways” — and should’ve never launched the fake Russia probe.”

CNN on the Durham report: "The bottom line is this — the investigation found that the FBI failed in many, many ways" — and should've never launched the fake Russia probe. pic.twitter.com/5AfDfQAkjw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2023

CBS News also admitted that this report vindicated former President Donald Trump, see a clip of that moment below…

CBS finally admits the truth:



"After nearly FOUR YEARS of investigation, special counsel John Durham found the FBI lacked *actual evidence* to investigate then-candidate Donald Trump's campaign in 2016" — and relied on leads "funded by…political opponents" instead. pic.twitter.com/6sLwASOzna — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 16, 2023