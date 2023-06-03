David Beckham Says Tom Brady is ‘Bored’ After Retirement

Since retiring from the NFL for the second time, Tom Brady is mulling over his future career options. However, fellow athlete David Beckham thinks he looks “bored.”

In a recent post on Instagram, entrepreneur David Grutman shared a photo of Brady and himself relaxing on the business mogul’s boat. Behind them was a stunning view of Sardinia, Italy. Grutman captioned the post, “Coffee Talk.”

Brady Does Coffee with Tycoon Amid Comeback Rumors

Despite the picturesque setting, the former NFL player’s friend David Beckham didn’t seem to think he was having that much fun. According to The Mirror, he said as much in the comments.

“Tom looks a little bored, to be honest,” the soccer pro wrote.

This quip comes amid rumors that Tom Brady could be making a second comeback. Although the quarterback has been investing in the Las Vegas Raiders and preparing to become an analyst at Fox News, some hopeful fans are wondering if he’ll step in as the team’s quarterback.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Raiders’ current quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, couldn’t pass his physical exam due to a previous injury. Consequently, there’s an additional clause in his contract that says he’ll need to pass another physical before he can play in the 2023 season. Some have speculated that, should he fail the second exam, Tom Brady could take his place.

However, the Super Bowl legend made it very clear to the publication that he wouldn’t be returning to the field.

“I’m certain I’m not playing again so,” said Brady. “I’ve tried to make that clear. I hate to continue to profess that because I’ve already told people that lots of times.”

He continued, “I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year. I’m looking forward to the opportunity I have with the Raiders.”

The former football star also added that he wanted to have enough time to spend with his kids.