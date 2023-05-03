Gwyneth Paltrow Says Relationship With Brad Pitt Was ‘Love at First Sight’

While a guest on the popular podcast Call Her Daddy this past Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, opened up about her past relationship with superstar Brad Pitt. Paltrow and Pitt dated from 1994 to 1997. The pair were even engaged for a short while but called it off after 6 months.

Paltrow told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper that meeting Pitt was “major, major love at first sight.” Regarding her short-lived engagement to Pitt, Paltrow said, “One night we were on the balcony of this house we were renting in this little town in Argentina. I wish I remembered exactly what he said, but he proposed, it was fantastic, I was thrilled. We had talked about it, but I was surprised in the moment, I remember that. I must have been 24.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Her Former Relationship With Brad Pitt

Paltrow continued, saying that it was actually her idea to end the engagement. She told Cooper, “I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn’t really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old. And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn’t really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place for what was right for me. I was always trying to adjudicate what was right for everyone else.”

Although she admits it was her decision to end the engagement to Pitt, Paltrow revealed that she was “totally heartbroken when we broke up.” She added, “It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard. There were a number of things that had happened, he was nine years older than me so he was far more … he knew what he wanted, he was ready to do it and I was kind of all over the place, so it was really one of those difficult things, where I felt like, ‘Oh my God, not only am I not ready, I’m not living up to the standards again.’ It was a familiar refrain I felt about myself.”

Paltrow is currently happily married to producer Brad Falchuk and has two children. Pitt got divorced from long-term partner Angelina Jolie in 2019 and has 6 children.