Influencer Emmie Sperandeo Rushed to Hospital Following Horse Accident at Arizona Ranch

A 27-year-old influencer was airlifted to the hospital following a serious horseback riding accident in Arizona.

Emmie Sperandeo, who works on ranches across the U.S., suffered a severe head injury after her horse fell on top of her. Her father, Marino Sperandeo, told Phoenix news outlet AZFamily that the fall fractured his daughter’s skull in two places.

“She was holding on to the horse and was whip lashed by the horse as it fell sideways. That caused her head to hit the floor,” he explained, adding, “It hit hard enough that people from 100 yards away could hear the impact of her head on the ground.”

Sperandeo also said that, just a month before the accident, she’d sustained a concussion after being bucked from a different horse.

Emmie Sperandeo Is Recovering in a Neurological Ward

Emmie is missing large pieces of memory following her most recent fall. Her father reports that she can only recall events from 7 to 14 years ago. On May 22, her family wrote on their GoFundMe page that she would be moved from the ICU to the neurological ward. There, she’d receive speech and physical therapy.

“She’s able to read your sweet letters and kind words, but still is unable to comprehend why she’s here, or why people are writing to her,” Emmie’s family explained to her well-wishers.

Currently, one of her loved ones’ biggest worries is the cost of Emmie’s treatment, as the TikToker was recently removed from her parents’ insurance plan. So far, they’ve managed to raise about $197,000 out of their $250,000 goal.

“She’s a tough kid but she’s got a long road ahead of her,” her father said of her recovery.

Prior to her accident, Emmie Sperandeo was documenting her travels from Montana to Arizona via social media. Most of her posts were centered around her ranch work and “Western living,” her father told AZFamily. He also said that her social media presence provided the majority of her income.