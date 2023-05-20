Inside Alex Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy’s ‘Side Chick’ Drama

Reality star Madison LeCroy alleges that Alex Rodriguez came onto her via DM while he was engaged to Jennifer Lopez, but that she didn’t hook up with him.

LeCroy sat down with ex and fellow Southern Charm alum Austin Kroll on an episode of his podcast, Pillows and Beer. Together, they recalled how the MLB athlete reached out to her on social media during the COVID lockdown to ask if there were any gyms open in her area.

“I got this message,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m being f–king catfished. The dude who’s dating J. Lo is not in my DM right now.'”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Madison LeCroy Recalls Being Approached by A-Rod

Madison LeCroy at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.

During the interaction, Rodriguez allegedly claimed to be contacting her as a “friend.” However, LeCroy didn’t see it that way.

“I said, ‘If you’re looking for a side chick,’ which clearly he was, it wasn’t gonna be me,” she said, adding, “I’m wifey material.”

Kroll recounted, “He kept on FaceTiming you ad nauseam. You were like, ‘This motherf–ker’s FaceTimed me three or four times today.’ And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn’t answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, ‘I’m not at your beck and call.'”

The former reality tv couple also claimed that Rodriguez had attempted to get LeCroy to travel to Miami, sending her countless available flights.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez in 2020. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.

According to Page Six, there was heavy speculation among the cast of Southern Charm that Madison LeCroy was secretly seeing the baseball player, which she denied on the Season 7 reunion episode.

“People still don’t believe me,” she told Kroll.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Rodriguez reached out to Page Six regarding LeCroy’s story, saying, “Her 15 minutes of fame are up, and she is trying get a 16th minute. Please stop wasting everyone’s time with these false narratives. They were false two years ago and continue to be false.”

Shortly after the scandal initially broke in 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. Later, Lopez got back together with Ben Affleck, to whom she’s currently married.