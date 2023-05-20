Influencer Who Looks Like Jessica Rabbit Reportedly Earns $100K Per Month

Maite Sasdelli, 24, calls herself a “real-life Jessica Rabbit,” and lucky for her, some folks have the hots for cartoons.

So Sasdelli is raking in $100,000 per month just by looking like one. At least, that’s what she says.

Jessica Rabbit is the sultry animated hare made famous in the 1988 movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Sasdelli is the owner of an account on OnlyFans, which has made a financial killing for models who capitalize on lust.

But it helps to be unique, and that is where Sasdelli says she comes in. And if it means looking like a cartoon, so be it.

“Jessica Rabbit is sexy, poised and very feminine,” Sasdelli said in an interview with Jam Press, via the New York Post.

“I’ve always loved the character, she’s everything I admire in a woman. I always wanted to be like her.”

Well, OK then. Mission accomplished.

Whether you’re a fan of cartoons or not, you have to admit that Sasdelli pulls off the look in a red Jessica-like dress. She even did her makeup the same, with purple eyeshadow and thick black mascara. And of course, it doesn’t hurt that the Brazilian model shares Jessica Rabbit’s red hair.

In a series of photos for Jam Press, she is also sporting a Jessica Rabbit-style low-cut sequined gown, red stilettos, and purple gloves.

In other words, she’s been every bit as big of a hit as the movie.

“My partners love that I’m super similar to the character,” Maite said. “I can say that my love life has improved a lot, I’m treated like a princess.”