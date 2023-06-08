One Dead, Five Injured After Car Crashes Into Subway Restaurant

Police are investigating what caused a car to crash into a Subway restaurant in Smithfield, Rhode Island, killing one and injuring five others.

Emergency personnel arrived at the Subway location at Apple Valley Mall and found the car lodged inside, with two people trapped underneath, Smithfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Quattrini said, via WPRI.

One person died at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle and four others were taken to the hospital. Quattrini said the man behind the car appeared to be driving at a high rate of speed through the parking lot in front of the Subway before the accident. Though at this time, it is unknown what caused the crash. Witnesses described the driver as an older man.

Car Crashes Into Subway Restaurant

Both the Subway and Planet Fitness gym next door suffered significant damage. Both are closed until further notice, WPRI reported.

Subway employee Joshua Piti told the outlet he was on his way to work to begin his shift when the accident occurred.

“It was crazy. I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I was just about to go in to work, so it could’ve been me.”

Another local man, Dan Silva, told WHDH that he was headed in the direction of the Planet Fitness.

“We were just coming back home and my wife asked ‘Is the gym going to be open tomorrow’ and I said ‘Well let’s take a quick ride and find out,’” he said.