Pornhub Is Urging Its Users to ‘Take Action’ Before Politicians Take Site Down

In Virginia, Arkansas, and Mississippi, laws have recently been passed that will enforce internet users to type in their ID information when attempting to visit porn sites. The websites that will be affected by the laws include Pornhub, YouPorn, Redtube, Brazzers, Men.com, Sean Cody, Trans Angels, and Nutaku.

Pornhub has recently released a video on Vimeo which depicts adult film actress and Adult Performer Advocacy Committee member Cherie DeVille stating that verification through ID cards can be unsafe. The video shares that device-based verification is the safest way to ensure no one under 18 is entering these sites, while still protecting the identities of-age viewers. DeVille also urges viewers of the video to contact their representatives to try to stop ID-based verification online for pornography sites.

Pornhub Urges Users To Try and Stop New Laws

In the video, Deville says, “While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for age verification, and in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk.”

Deville continues, “The best and most effective solution for protecting children and adults alike is to verify users’ age at the device level and allow or block access to age-restricted materials and websites accordingly. Many devices already offer free and easy-to-use parental control features that can prevent kids from accessing adult content without risking the disclosure of your sensitive data.”

The laws in question are Virginia SB 1515, Mississippi SB 2346, and Arkansas SB 66, which are very similar to a Louisiana law that was passed in January. These laws have been referred to as “time bombs” for identity theft.

At the end of the video, Deville states, “Device-based verification is the best way to protect you and your privacy. Please click the button below to contact your representatives before it’s too late, and demand device-based verification solutions that make the internet safer, while also respecting your privacy.”

