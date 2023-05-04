Jenna Bush Hager Shares Embarrassing Thing Her Mother Said on Eve of Her Wedding

Jenna Bush Hager has revealed an awkward moment she experienced with her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush and mother Laura Bush on the night before she married Henry Hager.

On Thursday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the hosts talked about Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent guest appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. During the podcast, Paltrow was open and honest about her sex life and previous relationships with Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt.

“Do you kiss and tell?” Kotb asked Bush Hager during the show.

“I try not to. But I’ve been married to one person for a long time, so I don’t kiss and tell about that relationship,” Bush Hager responded.

A photo from the wedding appeared on screen and Bush Hager quipped, “Oh, thank you for putting up my wedding photo. That was the night it all happened, y’all! Just kidding.”

She shared a story about the events that took place before her wedding. “My sister and I spent the night [on] the night before [my husband and I] got married, and my mom came in [singing] ‘You’re getting married! Let’s go change the sheets!’ And Barbara goes, ‘Eww gross, mom! This isn’t The Other Boleyn Girl!’”

She added: “I won’t even say what she said after that.”

Bush Hager has talked about the beginning of her relationship with her future husband. It started in college while her father, George W. Bush was president.

In a 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the former first daughter-turned-Today show personality revealed that Henry had once been caught sneaking out of the White House after he had secretly spent the night there. “Well, he was caught, that was the problem.”

She said that the Secret Service’s main priority was not to focus on a 26-year-old in their night-before clothes. Their job is to prevent people from entering the White House, not to make sure she wasn’t “hooking up” with anybody.

She continued the story on Today with Hoda & Jenna. “Henry said he woke up and he looked around and he was like, ‘Aaaaaaaah’ because he worked for my dad,” she said.

“‘Well have fun,'” she told her then-boyfriend. “I didn’t care. Bye!”

“My parents were traveling and I was staying there,” she continued. “We’d gone out to the bars and, like all relationships do, it reached a certain level.”